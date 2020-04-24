“Scoob!” Is Heading Straight To Video On Demand

Scoob! is the next telling of the Scooby-Doo story.

The film was supposed to be released in theaters but with coronavirus concerns keeping multiplexes closed, Warner Brothers will make the movie available May 15th for Video On Demand.

Trolls World Tour was the first first-run film to make the on-demand jump in order to capitalize on people staying at home.

Do you think more movies will continue to release at-home versions faster than before?