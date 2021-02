Jinkies! Velma, the brainy investigator of Scooby Doo!, is getting her own series!

Velma will be an “adult animated comedy series” on HBO Max.

The series follows Velma through childhood events to sleuthing with the gang from Mystery Inc.

Actress Mindy Kaling is set to voice the character as well as act as producer.

Did you watch Scooby Doo growing up? Who was your favorite character?