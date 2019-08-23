Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift on 'Lover' release, fans aren't having it

Valheria Rocha

Valheria RochaTo say that Scooter Braun is one of Taylor Swift's least favorite people is probably an understatement -- but that hasn't stopped the music manager from offering Taylor his best wishes on her new album.

As you'll recall, Taylor was incensed that Braun -- a man she's accused of trying "dismantle" her legacy -- purchased her record company, Big Machine, because now he owns her master recordings.

In fact, the reason Taylor plans to re-record all her old albums is because she wants fans to buy those new albums -- which she'll own -- instead of her old ones, thereby robbing Braun of future earnings.

Still, Braun tweeted, "Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13."

He added, "Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."

While a few fans commended Braun for his comments, most reactions to his tweet came from enraged Swifties, who hurled insults, warned him to leave her alone and demanded that he give her back her masters.

A number of fans encouraged Braun to listen to Taylor's new song "The Man," where she imagines what life would be like if she wasn't female.

"They'd say I hustled, put in the work/They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve," she sings. "What I was wearing, if I was rude/Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves."

