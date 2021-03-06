Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee says band's new studio album is "almost done"

Credit: Marc Theis

Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee has revealed that the veteran German rockers are almost done with their latest studio album, which they have been recording at their Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany.

The Swedish-born Dee, who joined the Scorpions in 2016 after a long stint with Motorhead, reveals in a video update posted this week on his social media pages that he’s been quarantining at a hotel in Hannover because of COVID-19 protocols, and will be hitting the studio soon to finish some parts for the record.

“[W]e are working really hard on [the album],” he says. “And it’s coming together; we’re almost done. So, I’ve got one more little run to go here, and that’s about it. The other guys have been working while I’ve been in Sweden, of course, but there’s a few more little things to do on the drums.”

Dee also gives a little tour of his hotel room, and points out that he’s been spending his time in quarantine watching Family Guy — his favorite TV show — and skiing championships.

He finishes by telling fans, “I hope to see you guys soon. I can’t wait to get back out there and start playing.

In an interview with ABC Audio this past July, Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine revealed that the band was working on the album with input via Zoom from producer Greg Fidelman, who was in Los Angeles.

Last April, the Scorpions released an introspective ballad called “Sign of Hope” that offered a message of comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Meine noted that the other songs the band was working on focused on “the harder edge.”

He added, “I think we have some great songs. And so far, it’s a really inspiring journey.”

