Scorpions’ Klaus Meine says band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency will feature “a whole new production”

German hard rockers the Scorpions kick off their nine-date “Sin City Nights” Las Vegas residency this Saturday, March 26, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The shows, which will feature Skid Row as the opening act, will mark the launch of the Scorpions’ 2022 tour in support of their new studio album, Rock Believer, and their first trek since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

Frontman Klaus Meine tells ABC Audio that the Vegas residency not only will give the Scorpions the chance to debut some new songs, but also will feature “a whole new production,” including a “new stage set” and an LED screen that will display “some cool scenes.”

Meine adds that the production will offer “so much creativity and so many great ideas, and we can wait to see it…ourselves.”

The powerhouse singer also says playing a Vegas residency is a great experience because “the casinos…treat their artists like royalty,” and “it’s nice for a change not to travel, where…every other day…you wake up in a different city.”

In addition, Klaus notes that fans from around the world can come to Las Vegas and “see a couple of shows, go gambling [and] just have fun.” He adds, “We can understand why so many great entertainers, they love to be in Vegas and play there for weeks and weeks.”

The Scorpions’ Las Vegas shows are scheduled for March 26, March 30 and April 1, 3, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com. After the residency, the band will launch a lengthy European tour leg that begins May 10 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Meine also reports that the Scorpions are planning to mount a “real” North American trek during the “second half [of] this year.”

