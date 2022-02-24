Scorpions to celebrate ‘Rock Believer’ album’s release Friday with virtual studio tour, new video premiere

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Tomorrow, The Scorpions will release Rock Believer, the veteran German rockers’ first new studio album since 2015, and to celebrate its arrival, the band will treat fans to a short studio tour via their YouTube channel at 12:45 p.m. ET.

After the virtual tour, The Scorpions will debut a music video for its new song “When You Know (Where You Come From)” on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET. The track is the only ballad on Rock Believer. You can check out an advance preview of the video that’s been posted at the group’s Facebook page.

You can pre-order Rock Believer now.

In other news, The Scorpions have posted a message on their social media pages reacting to the invasion Russia launched Thursday morning of neighboring country Ukraine.

The note reads, “Don’t stop the Dialog…Words are better than bullets…Our hearts go out to the people in the Ukraine,” and is accompanied by a photo of Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine sitting in a chair and holding a bullhorn.

