Scorpions to release title track from forthcoming album, ‘Rock Believer,’ as a single this week

The Scorpions will release the the title track of their upcoming studio album, Rock Believer, as an advance single this Thursday, January 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

The veteran German hard rockers have debuted a snippet of the song at their TikTok and Facebook pages. In addition, if you pre-save the single, you can unlock a clip from the upcoming “Rock Believer” music video, which will premiere Tuesday, January 18, on YouTube.

The Scorpions also will be hosting a special after-party and Q&A event following the video’s premiere that will accessible to subscribers to the YouTube Premium service. You can submit questions for the band members now in the comments section of this Facebook post.

The “Rock Believer” single’s cover art was designed by longtime Beatles associate Klaus Voormann, who famously created the cover of the Fab Four’s classic 1966 album, Revolver, as well as playing bass on solo recordings by John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

You can get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Rock Believer album by watching a multiple part docuseries that’s being posted at the band’s YouTube channel.

Rock Believer will be released on February 25, and can be pre-ordered now.

