Scott Israel Holds Press Conference After being Removed

Moments after being forcibly resigned from his position as Broward County Sheriff, Scott Israel spoke to a crowd outside of the New Mount Olive Baptist Church at 400 NW 9th Ave.

While he was removed from office due to his team’s response to the Stoneman Douglas shooting that left 17 dead and several more injured, Israel chose to speak about the achievements and the upgrades that the Broward Sheriffs office has made while he was Sheriff.

Israel spoke about bringing body cameras to the department, getting more involved in the community, diversifying the police department to reflect the community, and their efforts to keep teens from making decisions that would likely put them in jail.

At the end of his speech, Israel then looked at the crowd and promised that he would be back acting as sheriff once more.

