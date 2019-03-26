SCOTUS Upholds Bump Stock Ban

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is refusing to halt the Trump administration’s new ban on bump stocks which goes into effect today.

Bump stocks are devices that can be attached to semi-automatic weapons to make the fire at the rate of an automatic weapon.


The Department of Justice announced a ban on bump stocks in December.
More than a year earlier, a gunman using rifles adapted with bump stocks opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing nearly 60 people.

