SCOTUS Upholds Bump Stock Ban

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is refusing to halt the Trump administration’s new ban on bump stocks which goes into effect today.

JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts denies request to temporarily stay the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks. https://t.co/FL76zdnWBz — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2019

Bump stocks are devices that can be attached to semi-automatic weapons to make the fire at the rate of an automatic weapon.



The Department of Justice announced a ban on bump stocks in December.

More than a year earlier, a gunman using rifles adapted with bump stocks opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing nearly 60 people.