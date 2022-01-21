SCREAM Spoilers!

As a nod and a wink to all of you “Scream” fans, there were some subtle cameos in the new “Scream 5” from actors who had died in previous movies.

Spoilers waaaaaaaaaaay down….scroll to read.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

For starters, MATTHEW LILLARD did the voice of “flamethrower Ghostface” in the fake movie-within-the-movie “Stab 8”. He also had a line in the party scene, which takes place at the same house as the first film . . . the home of his character Stu Macher.

DREW BARRYMORE’s voice can be heard at the beginning as a principal making morning announcements.

JAMIE KENNEDY also did a voice at the party scene. SKEET ULRICH and MARLEY SHELTON returned as their original characters . . . but in a vision.

Executive producer Chad Villella said, quote, “All the nods to the original cast is something that we wanted to take into consideration when we were making this. Let’s get everybody back. Let’s bring back as many people as we can.”

(People)