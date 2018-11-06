Sean Hannity appears on stage with Trump during final midterm rally

Fox News personality Sean Hannity joined President Donald Trump on stage in Cape Girardeau, Missouri during a final midterm rally, Monday evening.

Hannity hinted he would be covering the event as a journalist but unexpectedly ended up on stage.

The network spoke out about the incident in a statement Tuesday condemning Hannity’s actions writing “Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events.”

Adding, “we have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight, and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

Hannity responded to coverage of his appearance at Trump’s rally by stating it was “NOT planned” but reportedly said he had no regrets about accepting the President’s invitation.

It is unclear at this time how the network addressed the incident.