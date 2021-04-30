Sean Lennon creates series of short animations inspired by the ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ album

Â© 2021 Yoko Ono Lennon

John Lennon‘s son Sean Ono Lennon has created a new series of animations inspired by the songs on his late dad’s recently reissued 1970 debut solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.

Sean used the Spotify Canvas medium to create the series of animated loops, collectively titled “I Am the Egbert,” which you can view using the Spotify app on mobile devices.

The animations were designed to accompany the Plastic Ono Band album’s 11 tracks and the three singles John released prior to the record — “Give Peace a Chance,” “Cold Turkey” and “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).” The series follows a character named Egbert, whose experiences follow closely the themes and sentiments John expressed in the aforementioned 14 songs.

“I Am the Egbert” was put together by Sean in collaboration with the team that created the Oscar-nominated 2007 animated short “I Met the Walrus,” which was inspired by Jerry Levitan‘s experience meeting and interviewing John and wife Yoko Ono in 1969 when, at age 14, he sneaked into the couple’s Montreal hotel room during their famed “Bed-In for Peace” protest.

Sean says of “I Am the Egbert,” “My dad loved cartoons and drawing so we wanted to honor him by taking a page from his illustrations and life story, and while it quotes from his aesthetic universe, it isn’t just a copy and paste. I feel like we’ve created something unique and beautifully done that is within the vocabulary of what you understand to be something that makes sense for my dad and that whole time period without being derivative.”

The “Egbert” series was written and directed by Sean, co-produced by Levitan, and executive-produced by Yoko Ono.

The deluxe reissue of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band is available now.

