Sean McVay Will Be Without ‘Get-Back’ Coach For Super Bowl LIII

Rams head coach Sean McVay will have to be more careful today during Super Bowl LIII. Ted Rath, Rams director of strength training and performance, who also serves as McVay’s personal “get-back” coach, did not make the trip with the Rams to Atlanta as he’s recovering from a medical procedure.

Rath’s Sunday role literally involves following McVay on the sidelines to ensure that the Rams are free of penalties for positioning and to reinforce the coach’s safety during games. If McVay gets too close to the chalk on the field, it would be Rath’s duty to redirect him.

Dustin Woods, assistant strength and conditioning coach, will partly help McVay avoid collisions with game officials. Woods filled in for Rath during the NFC title game

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and Patriots is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.