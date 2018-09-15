Search of Dallas victim’s apartment sparks outrage after police find marijuana

Earlier this week, police executed a search warrant for the apartment of Botham Shem Jean who was shot and killed inside his home by a Dallas, police officer on September 6th.

Thursday afternoon, the findings were made public sparking outrage amongst the 26-year-old’s family and attorneys.

One of the warrants became a public record shortly after Jean’s funeral when it was returned to the judge who signed it.

The warrant listed several items found in the victim’s apartment including a small amount of marijuana.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Jean’s family, criticized the police’s search warrant, obtained just hours after the shooting, as an attempt to discredit Jean after his death.

Police seized two fired cartridge casings, one laptop, a ballistic police vest, a backpack with police equipment and paperwork, two radio frequency identification keys, 10.4 grams of marijuana (equal to less than half an ounce) and a marijuana grinder, among other things, from Jean’s apartment, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The document does not include information in connection to where the items were found in the apartment or who own the items.

Benjamin Crump, another attorney representing Jean’s family, told NBC DFW that the victims family did not know who the marijuana belongs to but maintained that the seized drugs were “nothing but a disgusting attempt to assassinate his character now that they have assassinated his person.”

