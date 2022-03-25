Season 2 Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Dropping This Summer

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short made an odd pairing with their work in Only Murders In The Building, and now all of them are back to work for season 2.

Season 2 of the show will be released on Hulu on June 28, and many fans are excited to see what’s to come with the new season.

A recent review from Variety stated, “Only Murders’ delights in its many (rather predictable) twists, but more so in the chemistry between its three leads.”

The review continued, “That Martin and Short immediately click into a partnership that’s as amiable as it is prickly should be no surprise to anyone who’s experienced them as a pair in the Father of the Bride movies, in which they play similar roles opposite each other (i.e. Martin as the outwardly grounded voice of reason who quickly spirals out of control and Short as the already histrionic wild card).”

