Season two of ‘Queen The Greatest Live’ YouTube series launching Friday

Queen is set to launch the second season of their YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live on Friday.

The new season, which debuts at 7:00 a.m. ET, will feature 50 videos and will once again include archival and contemporary footage of live performances, along with behind-the-scenes interviews, with visuals crated by longtime multimedia collaborator Simon Lupton.

Episode one, titled “Rehearsals – Part 1,” will feature interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor as they share their rehearsal secrets with fans, sharing footage from both past and present tours.

“Rehearsing before tour is always a bit of a surprise because you don’t know how much you’re going to remember, and you don’t know if it’s still going to feel the same,” May shares in the episode. “But it’s surprising how stuff does flow back into you, into your veins, once you start kicking stuff around.”

Taylor adds of the rehearsal process, “Normally we play a song through and see if we think it’s going to work live. They don’t always work live. So there’s quite a few songs we’ve never played live that have been on albums and probably for good reason.”

