Second caravan crosses southern Mexico border

Monday, hundreds of Central American migrants crossed a river from Guatemala into Mexico despite a heavy federal police presence.

A helicopter reportedly hovered over all of the people as they walked through the Suchiate River’s water as part of their controversial journey.

The Caravan movement involves of thousands of migrants trying to make their way to the U.S. to seek asylum and has added to the ongoing immigration debate amongst Democrats and Republicans.

Mexican officers reportedly detained the second caravan members upon arrival.

According to reports, the second group was smaller than the first caravan.

Additionally, those who made it to the Mexican border town of Ciudad Hidalgo, reportedly said they hoped to continue onward early Tuesday morning.

