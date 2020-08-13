Second episode of The Who's "Join Together @ Home" series to focus on band's 2015 Hyde Park concert

Courtesy of Eagle Rock

The second episode of The Who‘s weekly YouTube series “Join Together @ Home,” which features previously unseen archival concert performances, rare footage and more, premieres this Saturday, August 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

The new installment features some clips and mini videos from the British rock legends’ 50th anniversary concert held at London’s Hyde Park on June 26, 2015.

Who frontman Roger Daltrey chats about this week’s screening an shares some recollections about the show in video that’s been posted on the group’s official YouTube channel.

“[W]e did a particularly good version of ‘The Seeker’ in that show, and I think that’s in the film,” Daltrey says. “And also, I was very, very proud of the screens that we created to go behind the band. And we had some incredible technicians who worked with us to kind of create that visual for you all.”

The first installment of the series featured footage from one of The Who’s historic 1982 concerts at New York’s Shea Stadium.

“Join Together @ Home” will run for a total of six weeks, and is free to view, although The Who is encouraging fans who watch it to donate money to two charities supported by the band — Teen Cancer America and its U.K. counterpart, Teenage Cancer Trust. Visit Join-Together.org to donate.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



