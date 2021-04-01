Second ‘Green Band’ Trailer For The Suicide Squad Released After last week’s profane and gory red-band trailer for this summer’s The Suicide Squad, fans got a slightly more family-friendly version on Thursday. The second trailer includes lots of fresh footage not seen in the first – something director James Gunn said was intentional. “If we’re going to ask fans to watch TWO, let’s give them a reason to do so”. The film is a ‘soft reboot’ of 2016’s original Suicide Squad movie, featuring a mostly new band of villain-heroes alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. The Suicide Squad will be out August 6th. What movies are you most excited to see in 2021? Does The Suicide Squad look better than the first movie?