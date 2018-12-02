Second MSD Deputy Suspended; Parent Threatens Peterson

A second sheriff’s deputy has been placed on restricted duty for allegedly failing to respond to February’s Parkland massacre.

Edward Eason, who has been with the Broward Sheriff’s Office since 2000 and made $127,342 last year, has been suspended for allegedly driving away from the gunfire at Marjory Stoneman

Douglas High School, according to investigators with the MSD High School Public Safety Commission. They say that he stalled by putting on a bulletproof vest and adjusting his body camera.

Eason was previously found to be at fault for not officially reporting tips nearly three years ago about the shooter making social media threats. He was suspended for three days in that matter.

Nearly two weeks ago, Broward Sheriff’s Sergeant Brian Miller was ordered to turn over his badge and gun, and was also placed on restrictive duty too in relation to the shooting. He is accused of not moving when he heard gunshots.

Meanwhile, former school deputy Scot Peterson, who resigned a few days after the massacre, as he was being accused of not protecting those at the school, is asking Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning to postpone a scheduled December 17 deposition and to ensure it happens in the Broward courthouse with only lawyers, a court reporter and a videographer present. He fears for his safety if Meadow Pollack, the parent of one of the victims, is there.

Peterson’s attorney, Michael Piper, says, “Extraordinarily high emotionalism … is driving people involved in the MSD [Marjory Stoneman Douglas] matter. It would be disingenuous to deny the very real possibility of Peterson’s deposition being disrupted, even to the extent of physical violence.”

Piper points to an internet posting that was made in response to his GoFundMe page that was seeking donations to cover his client’s legal costs. Piper says, “The comments posted on that page were openly hostile, wishing for Peterson’s death and encouraging his suicide. One poster commented that ‘The only thing we should help him with is which solid tree to hang a noose from.’ That poster was plaintiff Andrew Pollack.”

Pollack has admitted writing that message and says he does not regret it. Pollack argues, “He should do the honorable thing. I’m not threatening him. There’s a time in life when you have to face the consequences of your actions. He’s not going to hide from me forever. One way or another, he’s going to sit across from me at that table.”

Pollack added that he does plan to commit a violent act toward Peterson.