The second trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong has been released, with even more gorilla-on-reptile action. The movie will pit the two classic movie monsters against each other – and a mysterious young girl named Jia who can speak to Kong using sign language. Godzilla Vs. Kong will be out March 31st in theaters and on HBO Max. Do you plan on watching Godzilla Vs. Kong? Will you visit a theater or stay home and watch it on streaming?