Secret Millionaire Sends 33 Strangers to College

A frugal Iowa carpenter whose wardrobe comprised of “work jeans” and “church jeans” wanted to make sure that his money was put to good use before he died. So, humble guy Dale Shroeder walked into a lawyer’s office with a plan.

Having no wife or kids, Shroeder told a lawyer “I never got to go to college, so I’d like to help some kids with my money.” The lawyer said he nearly fell out of his chair when Shroeder said he had “just shy of $3 million” to spare.

Shroeder’s kind gift after his death in 2005 sent 33 small-town Iowa kids to college. They’ve dubbed themselves “Dale’s kids” and are now doctors, therapists – and friends. The only thing Shroeder asked of anyone who received his money for college was to “pay the kindness forward” to other kids who may never be able to afford an education.

If you had millions to give to a good cause which cause would you choose?