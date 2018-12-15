Secretary Ryan Zinke leaving Interior Department at end of year, Trump confirms

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Saturday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be stepping down at the end of 2018.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Trump recently announced White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would also be resigning at the end of the year.

On Friday, he named Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as “acting” chief of staff.

