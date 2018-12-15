Secretary Ryan Zinke leaving Interior Department at end of year, Trump confirms

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Saturday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be stepping down at the end of 2018.

Trump recently announced White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would also be resigning at the end of the year.

On Friday, he named Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as “acting” chief of staff.

