See Alanis Morissette pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins during London show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

Alanis Morissette paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her concert in London earlier this week.

During a performance of the song “Ironic,” the onstage screens played archival video from throughout Morissette’s career, including when Hawkins played in her live band in the mid-90s on her massive Jagged Little Pill tour.

As the song ended, the screens went dark before a photo of Hawkins appeared alongside the caption, “In Memory of Taylor Hawkins.”

You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance and the tribute now via YouTube.

Hawkins toured with Morissette until he joined Foo Fighters in 1997.

Morissette will continue to honor Hawkins’ memory when she performs at Foo Fighters’ upcoming tribute concert in Los Angeles, taking place September 27. The LA date is the second of two planned Hawkins tribute shows, the first of which will be held September 3 in London.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.