Billy Idol is coming to theaters next month.

Idol played the first-ever concert at Hoover Dam on April 8th, with appearances by the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal.

“Billy Idol: State Line” will document the historic show.

The film is set to make its theatrical debut in the US on November 15.

Get tickets and additional info at billyidolstateline.com.

