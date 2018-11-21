See “El Chapo’s” Diamond Encrusted Handgun

Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman frequently boasted about his obsession with guns, including his gold-plated bazooka, AK-47s and his favorite — a blinged-out, diamond encrusted .38-caliber pistol engraved with his initials, a government witness testified Monday.

Sinaloa Cartel turncoat Jesus “El Rey” Zambada described the extravagant weapon during his third day of testimony at the trial of Guzman, who faces a slew of drug-trafficking charges as the head of the most powerful cartel in the world.

“On the handle were diamonds,” Zambada said of the fancy pistol.

Prosecutors released photos of the weapon on Monday.

A key witness for the prosecution at the “El Chapo” drug trial in New York claims he paid a multi-million dollar bribe to an aide of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2005. Under cross-examination yesterday, Jesus Zambada testified he also paid millions in bribes to other Mexican government officials on behalf of his brother, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Lawyers for accused drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are trying to prove he’s the fall guy for the real Sinaloa cartel boss who’s still on the run.

The criminal trial of the 61-year-old Guzman is in its fifth day under extremely heavy security.