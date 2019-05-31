See Intimate Photos & Tributes in New Anthony Bourdain Book

Nearly a year after the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, his family is sharing intimate photos of him with his diverse crew of friends, from world dignitaries to rockstars. Anthony Bourdain Remembered started out as a scrapbook project that CNN started to give to Bourdain’s daughter but was shared for the world to see by Bourdain’s estate.

From having beers with Barack Obama to hanging with music stars Questlove and Serj Tankian to sharing a meal in Kenya with comedian W. Kamau Bell, the book shows what Bourdain was known for; getting comfortable with folks from all walks of life.

Do you have someone in your life that can make everyone feel comfortable?