See Kelly Clarkson Dressed Up As This Iconic Actress for Halloween

It’s Halloween & it’s also a full moon.

Kelly Clarkson got into the spirit on her show when she dressed up as one of Meryl Streep’s characters.

Kelly dressed as Madeline Ashton from the 1992 movie Death Becomes Her.

Kelly said Death Becomes Her is one of the best movies ever.

What is your favorite Halloween movie? If you could dress up as anything this Halloween who or what would you be?