See Nick Play: Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s band Saucerful of Secrets to tour North America in early 2022

Credit: Jill Furmanovsky

After being forced off the road for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason‘s current band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, has announced plans for a new North American tour scheduled for early 2022.

The 26-date trek, dubbed The Echoes Tour, will kick off with two Canadian shows, on January 18 in Toronto and January 19 in Montreal, and then will head to the U.S. for 23 concerts before winding down in Vancouver, Canada, on February 28.

Tickets for 12 of the concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 29, while tickets for the remaining 14 shows will be available for purchase starting Friday, November 5. Visit TheSaucerfulofSecrets.com for more information.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” says Mason. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets performs Pink Floyd music that precedes the band’s classic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon. The group also features Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd and David Gilmour touring bassist Guy Pratt, and veteran session musicians Lee Harris and Dom Beken on guitar and keyboards, respectively.

In 2020, Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets released Live at The Roundhouse, a concert film and album that features performances from a May 2019 stand that the group played in London.

After their North American trek, the band will launch a lengthy trek in Ireland, the U.K. and mainland Europe, spanning from April into July.

