See Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, hear Jennifer Hudson sing "Memory" in new "CATS" trailer

Universal Pictures"I am a cat now and somehow that was everything."

That's what Taylor Swift wrote as a caption as she posted the first official trailer for her new movie CATS on Instagram. It's also posted on Twitter and YouTube.

The trailer, which runs more than two minutes, gives us the first look at Taylor in character as Bombalurina: We see her lying in a hammock, sprinkling catnip from a sequined canister.



We also see Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, James Corden and Rebel Wilson all digitally covered in fur, yet still recognizable, dancing and doing cat-like things in London, which seems enormous because everything is seen from a cat's point of view.

Jennifer Hudson, as Grizabella, belts out the movie's best-known number, "Memory.

Based on the wildly poular musical of the same name, CATS follows a group of "Jellicle cats," who vie to be selected by their leader, Old Deuteronomy, to travel to the "Heaviside layer" to start a new life.

CATS hits movie theaters December 20.