See Tesla’s Cybertruck with Elon Musk’s Design Changes

Tesla’s Elon Musk has made several comments regarding tweaks to the CyberTruck prototype that was unveiled last year.

Some of the changes include different wraps for the exterior, a size reduction by around 3%, a lowered window sill height and a more level center line.

Eletrek had a Photoshop expert work the proposed changes to the CyberTruck and it does look a bit smaller and more level than the unveiled prototype.

The CyberTruck still looks…different…than any other vehicle on the road today. Do you think that it’s radical design will help or hurt its sales?