See the trailer for the new Karen Carpenter documentary ‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection’

A new documentary about Karen Carpenter and her struggle with an eating disorder has just been shared by Variety.

Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection will explore Carpenter’s successful music career with brother Richard, which resulted in such hits as “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” It will also address her struggle with anorexia nervosa, a little-known eating disorder at the time, which led to her death on February 4, 1983, at just 32.

The film, directed by Randy Martin and executive produced by Carnie Wilson, will feature never-before-heard recordings from Karen, along with interviews by such stars as Olivia Newton-John, Cynthia Gibb, Suzanne Somers, Kristin Chenoweth, Belinda Carlisle and Carol Burnett.

The film is set to premiere Friday at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, just six days after the 40th anniversary of Karen’s death. So far there’s no word on where or when the film will be released.

