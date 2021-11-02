See The World Through Elton’s Eyes. Well, His New Glasses Line.

Sir Elton John has launched an eyewear line.

John has partnered with Sam’s Club and Walmart on the collection, which includes a pair of frames called ‘Rocketman.’

Each pair has an “E” on them and the frames are priced between 95- and 100-dollars.

Sir Elton explained, “Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity. The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always look yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

If you were going to launch a “line” of something, what would it include?