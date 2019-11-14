See which *NSYNC members make a cameo in David Archuleta's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" video

Cyrus Pamganiban

Cyrus PamganibanIt's not a full *NSYNC reunion, but we'll take it. For the video for his cover of *NSYNC’s holiday classic “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” David Archuleta got some help from two members of the boy band themselves.

Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick join the former American Idol runner-up in the festive, light-hearted clip. The video features David hosting a holiday party with friends, which includes activities like cookie decorating, karaoke, and charades. Chris and Lance end up hilariously crashing the party.

“I was so stoked that Lance and Chris were willing to make an appearance in my video of their song that’s becoming a classic Christmas song,” David tells Entertainment Tonight. “I wasn’t sure if they’d say yes, but I’m so glad that they were up for it and having some fun. It’s meant to be cheesy and light, and I hope people will get a kick watching it.”

Chris added, “Everyone was so much fun to work with. It was great to relive this song and do it with one of my best friends on the planet, Lance.”

“It’s an honor to have David’s incredible voice cover this iconic song. Shooting this was so fun, but now I will have this earworm of a song in my head for the next 6 months,” Lance joked. “Thanks, David.”

“Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” is one of three brand new tracks on the deluxe edition of David’s Christmas album, Winter in the Air, available today.

The song originally appeared on *NSYNC's 1998 album Home for Christmas. In 2016, Pentatonix covered the track -- but they didn't have Lance and Chris joining them.

David kicks off his Christmas tour on November 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.