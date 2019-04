Sammy Hagar finally caught up with country legend Willie Nelson for the Red Rocker’s Rock & Roll Road Trip.

Hagar joined Nelson on his tour bus where they discuss run-ins with police and the possibility of Willie Nelson retiring, “I tell them this is my last tour,” says Nelson, “and every time, I say, ‘No, this is the last one.’”

Catch Willie Nelson and Sammy Hagar on Rock & Roll Road Trip airs Sunday, May 5th, on AXS TV.