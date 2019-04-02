Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year

Good news for retro-gamers. Sega is bringing back a smaller version of a classic system.
The Genesis Mini will be preloaded with 40 games. The selection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Shining Force.
The 16-bit system will cost $80.
Look for the Genesis Mini to drop on September 19th.
What is your favorite classic video game? (Something older than 20 years old)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Games of Thrones Takes Over Bellagio Fountains Really?! They Needed A Study To Tell Women How Exhausted We Are? Thanks. J Lo Wants A Cheating Clause In The Pre-Nup! “Andy Dufresne, the man who crawled through 500 yards of …..” Timex Has A Great April Fool’s A Treat For Those At The Grand Floridian
Comments