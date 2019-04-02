Good news for retro-gamers. Sega is bringing back a smaller version of a classic system.
The Genesis Mini will be preloaded with 40 games. The selection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Shining Force.
The 16-bit system will cost $80.
Look for the Genesis Mini to drop on September 19th.
What is your favorite classic video game? (Something older than 20 years old)
Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year
