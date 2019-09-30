Selena Gomez gushes over Lauren Daigle: "You and your music are a blessing"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASelena Gomez has been a longtime fan of Lauren Daigle, often singing her praises on social media. Over the weekend, she got to see the Christian-pop crossover artist live and posted about the experience on Instagram.

She shared a video of Lauren singing her song “Rescue” on stage.

“This girl is a ball of sun,” Selena gushed in the caption. “She has an anointing that bursts out ferociously in her voice, words, and music. You and your music are a blessing @lauren_daigle.”

Lauren responded, “Love you, girl!!”

Last year, Selena posted a video to her Instagram Stories recommending Lauren’s song, “This Girl,” to her fans.

“I want to suggest a song for you to listen to if you like it,” she said. “No worries if you don't. As some people know, I like to listen to worship music and this song, in particular, makes me feel like I'm talking about that feeling – you know, like, I'm not going anywhere, I'm just showing up.”

