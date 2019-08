I am the WORST at selfies, so I don’t post them. So YEA ME!! I’m likeable!! I mean, I love taking pics of where I am or having someone take a pic of me where I am, but I’m not into selfie’s AT ALL.

A study has been done, results are in! Here they are!

How many selfies do you take? Do you have friends who take WAY TOO MANY!? Boy, do I!