Sen. Corey Booker says ‘bring on’ senate expulsion amid documents leak

New Jersey Rep. Cory Booker seemingly has no regrets after releasing 12 pages of “committee confidential” documents about Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Booker spoke to CNN following his decision to release the documents via Twitter saying “bring it on,” arguing his “purpose is more important than his position.”

“I broke no senate law, but if somebody wants to make that charge and they’re not just empty threats from a bully if its a real substance charge bring it I say, Booker said. “I will fight it out on the Senate floor.”

At the confirmation hearing Thursday morning Booker said that he understood the penalty of releasing the documents “comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” but chose to go forward with it due to “the public having a right to know.”

These are the 4 documents marked committee confidential that I brought up in my questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last night –> https://t.co/2RZkY2FS9a — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 6, 2018

Booker went on to defend his actions in a nine-minute interview with CNN.

Since the publication, Booker has received an outpour of support within the Democratic party, but he still risks expulsion from the Senate for publishing the documents.

However, his fate remains unknown at this time.

