Sen. Cory Booker releases confidential Kavanaugh hearing documents to the public

Thursday, New Jersey Rep. Cory Booker released 12 pages of documents labeled “committee confidential,” including an email from Kavanaugh about “racial profiling.”

Booker said at the hearing earlier today that he understood the penalty of releasing the documents “comes with potential ousting from the Senate” but chose to go forward with it due to “the public having a right to know.”

Since the publication, Booker has received an outpour of support within the Democratic party, but he still risks expulsion from the Senate for publishing the documents.

At this time Booker’s fate within the Senate remains unknown.

