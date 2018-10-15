President Trump Monday morning says “Who cares?” after he was informed by the press that Senator Elizabeth Warren has taken a DNA test to determine if she indeed is of Native American ancestry.

Trump had promised to pay a million dollars to Warren’s favorite charity of choice if she took a DNA test “and it shows you’re and Indian.”

Warren had previously pointed to her high cheek bones as proof of her Indian heritage.

Elizabeth Warren DNA test finds far-off American Indian heritage https://t.co/ePL9ngbqza via @bpolitics — Jeffrey Field (@FarkleUp) October 15, 2018

Sen. Warren this morning says she has taken a DNA test and says the results that show “strong evidence” she has a Native American ancestor.

Trump says that is not the same as proving “Pocahontas is an Indian.”

The Massachusetts Democrat provided test results to the Boston Globe yesterday in an effort to blunt questions about her ancestry.

Trump: I Hope Elizabeth Warren Runs – She’d Be Very Easy – She’d Destroy the Country (VIDEO) https://t.co/EKDQBT3qAu via @GatewayPundit pic.twitter.com/GK9RgI5dWu — Israel News Links (@IsraelNewsLinks) October 15, 2018

The post Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says DNA Test Proves Distant Native American Ancestor appeared first on 850 WFTL.