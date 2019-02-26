Sen. Feinstein Argues with School Children about AOC’s Green New Deal

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) clashed with a group of children over climate change policy and her inability to vote for the Green New Deal proposed by
freshman New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Feinstein told the students that there’s no way to pay for the Green New Deal and contrasted the students’ inability to vote with her three decades in office.

