Sen. Marco Rubio proposes bill to make daylight savings time permanent for US

Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is reintroducing the Sunshine Protection Act.

But this time, the plan calls for making daylight saving time permanent for the entire country, not just Florida.

Last year, state lawmakers approved the bill to have an additional hour of daylight all year long in the Sunshine State which passed 33-2 in the Senate and 103-11 in the House.

The bill was signed into law by former Gov. Rick Scott, now the junior Senator for Florida in 2018.

However, it also had to be agreed upon in Washington.

Since that didn’t happen, Rubio is trying again with a new version of the legislation.

The move comes as most of the nation prepares to turn clocks one hour forward on Sunday.