Senate Approves Bill To Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent

Could the days of springing forward and falling back be behind us? The U.S. Senate has approved a bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

The bill – titled the Sunshine Protection Act – would mean an extra hour of daylight in the evening year-round – though early risers would have to deal with darker skies in the morning. It would go into effect on Nov. 20th, 2023.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, who says extending Daylight Savings Time would carry benefits ranging from better health to reduced crime to fewer car accidents.

It still needs approval from the House and President Biden before becoming law.

How would you feel about year-round Daylight Savings Time? Do you prefer that extra hour of sunlight in the morning or at night?