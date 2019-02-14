Senate confirms William Barr as AG

Thursday, the US Senate confirmed Trump’s pick William Barr as attorney general in a 54-45 vote.

According to reports, almost every GOP leader and three Democrats voted to confirm Barr who will head the US Justice Department as well as oversee the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

As the new overseer of the Mueller probe, he will take back the role from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was appointed when Barr’s predecessor Jeff Sessions recused himself.

The 68-year-old previously served as attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders deemed Barr’s confirmation as a major victory or justice and the rule of law in America.

