Senate fails to advance two proposals to re-open the government

Thursday, the Senate voted on two separate proposals to re-open the government.

First, representatives voted on President Trump’s plan, which included $5.7 billion for border wall in exchange for temporary DACA protections and a three-year extension of temporary protected status.

But in a 50-47 vote, the Senate failed to advance Trump’s proposal which would have ended the government shutdown.

The proposal required 60 votes to move forward.

Second, the Senate voted on a Democrat-backed plan that would reopen twenty-five percent of the federal government through Feb. 8.

It also included $12.1 billion disaster aid.

However, the Democratic proposal to reopen the government has also failed to advance in the Senate.

The final vote was 52-44 and also needed 60 votes to advance.

The government will remain shut down in its 34th day with no end in sight.