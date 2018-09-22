Senate Judiciary aide assisting in Kavanaugh scandal resigns amid sexual harassment allegation

Saturday, a media adviser assisting the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee responded to a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has resigned amid allegations of his own sexual misconduct, according to NBC News.

Garrett Ventry, 29, a communications aide to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, was reportedly fired from the office of North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell after a female employee of the North Carolina GOP General Assembly accused him of sexual harassment.

Christine Blasey Ford who is a former classmate of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh alleges he sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago.

Ford has until 2:30 p.m. Saturday to notify the committee whether she plans to testify before Congress.

