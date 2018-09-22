Senate Judiciary aide assisting in Kavanaugh scandal resigns amid sexual harassment allegation

Saturday, a media adviser assisting the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee responded to a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has resigned amid allegations of his own sexual misconduct, according to NBC News.

Garrett Ventry, 29, a communications aide to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, was reportedly fired from the office of North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell after a female employee of the North Carolina GOP General Assembly accused him of sexual harassment.

Christine Blasey Ford who is a former classmate of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh alleges he sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago.

Ford has until 2:30 p.m. Saturday to notify the committee whether she plans to testify before Congress.

Related content:

Kavanaugh accuser has until 2:30 p.m. to decide to testify

 

The post Senate Judiciary aide assisting in Kavanaugh scandal resigns amid sexual harassment allegation appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

REPORT: NFL raking in revenue despite drop in TV ratings ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ demonstrators protest in Palm Beach Gardens 25 people dead after four gunmen open fire at Iran military parade Kavanaugh accuser has until 2:30 p.m. to decide to testify Hundreds of Riviera Beach Workers See Delay in Paycheck Teen Arrested Shooting Checkers Employee Because they Were Closed
Comments