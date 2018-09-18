On Monday, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a huge legislation package aimed at fighting the opioid epidemic.

The Senate approved the bill on a 99-1 vote yesterday. Only Utah Republican Mike Lee voted against it.

The House overwhelmingly passed a similar bill nearly three months ago.

The Senate bill includes a provision allowing doctors to talk to Medicare patients about alternatives to opioids.

The bill needs to be reconciled with the House measure, but Senate aides are confident both chambers will agree on legislation by the end of the year.

The Opioid Crisis Response Act, or OCRA, included funding to reduce the quantity of opioid prescriptions and research non-addictive painkillers.

The package also includes the STOP Act, which helps Border agents crack down on fentanyl shipments.

The House and Senate will now tweak their respective opioid bills before sending it off to the President to sign.

Meanwhile, speaking of Opioids, Roseanne Barr is playing spoiler: her character dies of an opioid overdose.

ABC producers are killing off her character on the spinoff from her canceled show Roseanne.

She says she set the story line in motion last season in an episode that shows her taking too many pain pills.

Roseanne Barr says her ‘Conners’ character gets killed off by opioid overdose https://t.co/CU12u1S7Ja pic.twitter.com/Ws13rsSIQh — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 18, 2018

The post Senate Passes Sweeping Opioid Bill appeared first on 850 WFTL.