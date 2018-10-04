Senate Plans Kavanaugh Nomination Vote for Friday, FBI Report Delivered

It looks like Friday will be the beginning of the voting process to nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The FBI has delivered their Kavanaugh critical document to the Senate on their probe into Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday, “Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received.” https://t.co/1iBwSx0fIc — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 4, 2018

The report will not be made public. The material includes summaries of FBI interviews but does not draw any conclusions as to who’s telling the truth in the case.

While not marked secret or even classified, Senate rules require the report to be locked in a safe until signed out by a senator or committee member.

Senators have had to come face-to-face with anti-Kavanaugh protesters in the last week, but that isn’t slowing down their nomination process.

McConnell said, “There is no chance in the world that they’re going to scare us out of doing our duty.”

