Senate Votes 51 to 49 in Favor of Advancing Judge Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cleared a key procedural hurdle today. By a 51 to 49 vote the US Senate has advanced Kavanaugh’s nomination to final Senate floor vote.

A confirmation vote could happen tomorrow or Sunday. It was not an entirely partisan vote with on Democrat voting yes. One of the votes moving Kavanaugh’s nomination forward was from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia.

Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Three of the four key senators voted for the advancement of Kavanaugh…Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was a no vote and Maine’s Susan Collins yes vote today may be a no tomorrow.

Republican Senator Collins will announce how she will vote this afternoon. Collins has scheduled a speech on the Senate floor around three o’clock, Eastern time. Collins is a moderate Republican who has been on the fence about Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

This follows a tumultuous couple of weeks, highlighted by sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. The veteran federal judge has strongly denied the accusations. Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley said the treatment of Kavanaugh has been “monstrous.” He accused Democrats and liberal supporters of running a “demolition derby.”

Grassley chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. California’s Dianne Feinstein challenged Kavanaugh’s temperament and demeanor.

She also argued that the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh are serious and credible. Feinstein is the top Democrat on the judiciary panel.

